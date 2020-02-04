Previous
Rosy Pink Winter Blooms by seattlite
Photo 2072

Rosy Pink Winter Blooms

I spotted this rosy-pink blooms a few days ago in one of Green Lake's garden areas. Spring is on its way. Enjoy your day.
4th February 2020 4th Feb 20

gloria jones

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful close up shot and such pretty colors.
February 4th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty !
February 4th, 2020  
