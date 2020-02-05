Previous
Gus and Barney SOOC by seattlite
Gus and Barney SOOC

I met Gus (Great Dane) and Barney (Bracco Italiano) yesterday at Lincoln Park. The owner had her hands full with Gus trying to chase squirrels. Both dogs posed for me :). Thanks for stopping by.
Tom ace
Beautiful use of the light and the setting
February 5th, 2020  
