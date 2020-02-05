Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2073
Gus and Barney SOOC
I met Gus (Great Dane) and Barney (Bracco Italiano) yesterday at Lincoln Park. The owner had her hands full with Gus trying to chase squirrels. Both dogs posed for me :). Thanks for stopping by.
5th February 2020
5th Feb 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
2079
photos
210
followers
224
following
567% complete
View this month »
2066
2067
2068
2069
2070
2071
2072
2073
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P610
Taken
3rd February 2020 3:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tom
ace
Beautiful use of the light and the setting
February 5th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close