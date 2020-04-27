Sign up
Photo 2147
Triple
These three tulips were planted at the top of a rockery and formed a nice triple-decker look.This shot was taken a week or so ago at Green Lake. Happy Monday.
27th April 2020
27th Apr 20
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
2153
photos
206
followers
218
following
588% complete
View this month »
2140
2141
2142
2143
2144
2145
2146
2147
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is so pretty with lovely lighting.
April 27th, 2020
