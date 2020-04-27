Previous
Next
Triple by seattlite
Photo 2147

Triple

These three tulips were planted at the top of a rockery and formed a nice triple-decker look.This shot was taken a week or so ago at Green Lake. Happy Monday.
27th April 2020 27th Apr 20

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
588% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is so pretty with lovely lighting.
April 27th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise