Photo 2195
Red-Flowering Currant
This shot was taken at Green Lake in April of this year. Hummingbirds are very attracted to this particular, colorful plant. Enjoy your Sunday.
14th June 2020
14th Jun 20
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
June 14th, 2020
