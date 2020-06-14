Previous
Red-Flowering Currant by seattlite
Red-Flowering Currant

This shot was taken at Green Lake in April of this year. Hummingbirds are very attracted to this particular, colorful plant. Enjoy your Sunday.
14th June 2020 14th Jun 20

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
June 14th, 2020  
