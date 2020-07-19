Sign up
Photo 2230
Great Nephew
The light was behind Bennett for this portrait shot. I changed the camera setting to b&w. Bennett is going into his senior year and then off to college...time flies. Enjoy your Sunday.
19th July 2020
19th Jul 20
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Krista Marson
ace
nice portrait
July 19th, 2020
Taffy
ace
What a good looking young man, and a terrific portrait. He looks so contemplative.
July 19th, 2020
Diana
ace
Beautiful portrait of this handsome young man.
July 19th, 2020
