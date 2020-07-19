Previous
Great Nephew by seattlite
Photo 2230

Great Nephew

The light was behind Bennett for this portrait shot. I changed the camera setting to b&w. Bennett is going into his senior year and then off to college...time flies. Enjoy your Sunday.
19th July 2020 19th Jul 20

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Krista Marson
nice portrait
July 19th, 2020  
Taffy
What a good looking young man, and a terrific portrait. He looks so contemplative.
July 19th, 2020  
Diana
Beautiful portrait of this handsome young man.
July 19th, 2020  
