Photo 2262
After The Takeoff
This is the same blue heron seen here inflight that was posted a couple of days ago in a taking off position.
I have been busy these days so my commenting has been sporadic. Thanks for for your patience and have a great day!
20th August 2020
20th Aug 20
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
2268
photos
202
followers
214
following
619% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
