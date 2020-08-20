Previous
Next
After The Takeoff by seattlite
Photo 2262

After The Takeoff

This is the same blue heron seen here inflight that was posted a couple of days ago in a taking off position.

I have been busy these days so my commenting has been sporadic. Thanks for for your patience and have a great day!
20th August 2020 20th Aug 20

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
619% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise