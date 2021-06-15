Sign up
Photo 2529
Sky and Water Scapes
A skyscape and waterscape combo photo taken from the south facing lower trail at Lincoln Park a few days ago. Have a great day!
15th June 2021
15th Jun 21
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Linda Godwin
Beautiful clouds and waterscape. Would be nice to stroll around and enjoy that view.
June 15th, 2021
