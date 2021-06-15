Previous
Sky and Water Scapes by seattlite
Photo 2529

Sky and Water Scapes

A skyscape and waterscape combo photo taken from the south facing lower trail at Lincoln Park a few days ago. Have a great day!
15th June 2021

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Photo Details

Linda Godwin
Beautiful clouds and waterscape. Would be nice to stroll around and enjoy that view.
June 15th, 2021  
