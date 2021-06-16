Previous
Orchid by seattlite
Orchid

An orchid capture taken at West Seattle Nursery a couple of days ago. Have a great day.
gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Dione Giorgio
Gorgeous colours of this exquisite flower.
June 16th, 2021  
Jennie B. ace
Beautiful orchid and photo
June 16th, 2021  
