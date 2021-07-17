Previous
Togetherness On Puget Sound by seattlite
Photo 2561

Togetherness On Puget Sound

The symmetry of the two paddle boarders caught my eye for this shot. A bit of editing before posting :). Have a great weekend.
17th July 2021 17th Jul 21

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely capture and silhouettes, great that you caught the paddles side by side. Hope your weekend is a great one too.
July 17th, 2021  
