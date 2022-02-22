Previous
It is still winter. by seattlite
It is still winter.

This shot was taken a couple of days ago from a south-facing trail at Lincoln Park that overlooks the south beach area and Puget Sound. Have a great day.
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great capture and I love the silhouettes of the trees.
February 22nd, 2022  
