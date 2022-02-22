Sign up
Photo 2781
It is still winter.
This shot was taken a couple of days ago from a south-facing trail at Lincoln Park that overlooks the south beach area and Puget Sound. Have a great day.
22nd February 2022
22nd Feb 22
1
0
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
2787
photos
197
followers
199
following
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great capture and I love the silhouettes of the trees.
February 22nd, 2022
