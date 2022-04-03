Sign up
Photo 2821
Male Spotted Towhee
Male Spotted Towhee....This shot was taken at Lincoln Park a couple of weeks ago. Enjoy your Sunday.
3rd April 2022
3rd Apr 22
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great focus and details. He is so pretty.
April 3rd, 2022
