Easter Sunday 2022 by seattlite
Photo 2835

Easter Sunday 2022

This photo was taken two days ago at Lowman Park Beach. Enjoy your Sunday.
17th April 2022 17th Apr 22

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Lin ace
Gorgeous!
April 17th, 2022  
Nada ace
Gorgeous light
April 17th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful light - love the shimmering on the water !
April 17th, 2022  
