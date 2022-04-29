Previous
Tiny Raindrops by seattlite
Photo 2847

Tiny Raindrops

The tiny raindrops that decorated these tulips' petals caught my eye for this shot which was taken a couple of weeks ago. Have a great day.
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
