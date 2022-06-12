Previous
Two-Toned Evergreen by seattlite
Photo 2891

Two-Toned Evergreen

This two-toned evergreen had small cones that were growing at the ends of its branches. This shot was taken a couple of days ago. Have a nice day.
Susie ace
Lovely to see new growth
June 12th, 2022  
Barb ace
Pretty composition!
June 12th, 2022  
