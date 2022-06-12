Sign up
Photo 2891
Two-Toned Evergreen
This two-toned evergreen had small cones that were growing at the ends of its branches. This shot was taken a couple of days ago. Have a nice day.
12th June 2022
12th Jun 22
2
2
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
2897
photos
195
followers
196
following
Susie
ace
Lovely to see new growth
June 12th, 2022
Barb
ace
Pretty composition!
June 12th, 2022
