Photo 2890
Lawn Daisies
I've noticed these lawn daisies growing in lawns in my area. They kiind of perk up a green lawn. Have a great weekend.
11th June 2022
11th Jun 22
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
2896
photos
195
followers
196
following
791% complete
View this month »
2883
2884
2885
2886
2887
2888
2889
2890
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Milanie
ace
Look so cheery
June 11th, 2022
Skip Tribby - 🇺🇦🕊☮️
ace
They are a beautiful sight.
June 11th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
They are beautiful. Lovely capture.
June 11th, 2022
Call me Joe
ace
❤️💕❤️
June 11th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
June 11th, 2022
Fisher Family
We have quite a few daisies in our lawns as well - it seems almost cruel to mow them - fav!
Ian
June 11th, 2022
