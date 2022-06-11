Previous
Lawn Daisies by seattlite
Lawn Daisies

I've noticed these lawn daisies growing in lawns in my area. They kiind of perk up a green lawn. Have a great weekend.
11th June 2022 11th Jun 22

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Milanie ace
Look so cheery
June 11th, 2022  
Skip Tribby - ​🇺🇦🕊☮️​ ace
They are a beautiful sight.
June 11th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
They are beautiful. Lovely capture.
June 11th, 2022  
Call me Joe ace
❤️💕❤️
June 11th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
June 11th, 2022  
Fisher Family
We have quite a few daisies in our lawns as well - it seems almost cruel to mow them - fav!

Ian
June 11th, 2022  
