Photo 2889
Not Quite Hidden...
This bunny ran around the base of a tree trunk thinking he was hidden from me. However, I quietly made my way around the tree to get this quick shot before he hopped away. This shot was taken in the neighborhood a few days ago. Enjoy your day.
10th June 2022
10th Jun 22
1
1
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
2895
photos
195
followers
196
following
2882
2883
2884
2885
2886
2887
2888
2889
Diana
ace
Ever so cute, trying very hard to hide but well spotted and captured.
June 10th, 2022
