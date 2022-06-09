Previous
Velvety Purple Petals by seattlite
Velvety Purple Petals

A lovely iris with velvety purple petals. This shot was taken last week. Have a great day.
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
This is beautiful and I love the colors.
June 9th, 2022  
