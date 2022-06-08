Previous
Big Orange Poppies by seattlite
Big Orange Poppies

These large, showy poppies grow on my neighbor's parking strip. This shot was taken a couple of days ago. Have a great day.
8th June 2022 8th Jun 22

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
tony gig
A beautiful capture...
June 8th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Beautiful
June 8th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
June 8th, 2022  
