The Singer by seattlite
The Singer

This song sparrow was singing his heart out while perched on a limb at Lincoln Park Beach a few days ago. Enjoy your day.
18th July 2022 18th Jul 22

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy.
