Previous
Next
Daisies by seattlite
Photo 2925

Daisies

These lovely daisies at Green Lake were worthy of a photo. Have a great Sunday.
17th July 2022 17th Jul 22

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
801% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sally Ings ace
Love that squiggly stem, cool pov
July 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise