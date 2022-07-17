Sign up
Photo 2925
Daisies
These lovely daisies at Green Lake were worthy of a photo. Have a great Sunday.
17th July 2022
17th Jul 22
1
1
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Sally Ings
ace
Love that squiggly stem, cool pov
July 17th, 2022
