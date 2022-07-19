Previous
Next
Watchful Eye by seattlite
Photo 2927

Watchful Eye

This female mallard mom was very protective of her ducklings while they were sleeping. This shot was taken at Green Lake a couple of weeks ago. Have a good day.
19th July 2022 19th Jul 22

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
801% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
How cute is this. Love it.
July 19th, 2022  
Diana ace
A magnificent capture and detail, love the plumage.
July 19th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise