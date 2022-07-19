Sign up
Photo 2927
Watchful Eye
This female mallard mom was very protective of her ducklings while they were sleeping. This shot was taken at Green Lake a couple of weeks ago. Have a good day.
19th July 2022
19th Jul 22
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
How cute is this. Love it.
July 19th, 2022
Diana
ace
A magnificent capture and detail, love the plumage.
July 19th, 2022
