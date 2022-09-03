Previous
Next
Cone Flower and Friend by seattlite
Photo 2973

Cone Flower and Friend

This shot was taken a few days ago at a neighbor's garden. Have a great weekend.
3rd September 2022 3rd Sep 22

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
814% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful colors and great clarity.
September 3rd, 2022  
Call me Joe ace
❤️⭐️
September 3rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise