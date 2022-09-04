Previous
Next
Mr. Boo by seattlite
Photo 2974

Mr. Boo

Mr. Boo popped up out of the kitchen island prep sink to have his photo taken. His moves are quick and stealthy so I was lucky to even get this shot. This shot was taken a few days ago.
4th September 2022 4th Sep 22

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
814% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise