Photo 2975
Reaching For The Sky
This was a tall sunflower that was planted in a large, raised wooden planter bringing it even closer to the sun and sky that it seeks and loves. This shot was taken late last month. Have a great Labor Day.
5th September 2022
5th Sep 22
4
4
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
2981
photos
191
followers
198
following
2968
2969
2970
2971
2972
2973
2974
2975
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Diana
ace
A stunning capture and wonderful perspective with wonderful details.
September 5th, 2022
Julie Ryan
Gorgeous!!
September 5th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Gorgeous.
September 5th, 2022
Taffy
ace
Glorious! The lighting makes this so uplifting!
September 5th, 2022
