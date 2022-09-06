Sign up
Photo 2976
Cone Flowers
I came across these cone flowers while walking to Lincoln Park a few days ago and took this quick shot. Have a great day.
6th September 2022
6th Sep 22
1
1
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
2982
photos
191
followers
198
following
815% complete
2969
2970
2971
2972
2973
2974
2975
2976
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
John Maguire
ace
This is a really nice composition and the background is so soft and smooth.
September 6th, 2022
