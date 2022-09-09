Sign up
Photo 2979
Showgirl
This female mallard was showing off her good balance by standing on her right webbed foot while stretching out her left wing. This shot was taken at Green Lake yesterday.
9th September 2022
9th Sep 22
4
1
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
2985
photos
191
followers
198
following
816% complete
View this month »
2972
2973
2974
2975
2976
2977
2978
2979
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
bkb in the city
Great capture
September 9th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Well spotted and such a great shot of the duck and reflections ! fav
September 9th, 2022
Diana
ace
What a beautiful capture and great timing, super title too.
September 9th, 2022
Diana
ace
@beryl
Sorry for intruding Beryl, you wrote fav but did not check the star. It will not count if not checked ;-)
September 9th, 2022
Leave a Comment
