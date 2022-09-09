Previous
Showgirl by seattlite
Showgirl

This female mallard was showing off her good balance by standing on her right webbed foot while stretching out her left wing. This shot was taken at Green Lake yesterday.
9th September 2022 9th Sep 22

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
bkb in the city
Great capture
September 9th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Well spotted and such a great shot of the duck and reflections ! fav
September 9th, 2022  
Diana ace
What a beautiful capture and great timing, super title too.
September 9th, 2022  
Diana ace
@beryl Sorry for intruding Beryl, you wrote fav but did not check the star. It will not count if not checked ;-)
September 9th, 2022  
