Photo 2978
Small Garden
I came across this small garden that had a lovely, colorful sunflower variety so I took a quick shot and then continued on by walk around Puget Sound.
8th September 2022
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful capture - so unusual !
September 8th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
September 8th, 2022
Fisher Family
Lovely - nice detail and light - fav!
Ian
September 8th, 2022
