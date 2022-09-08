Previous
Small Garden by seattlite
Small Garden

I came across this small garden that had a lovely, colorful sunflower variety so I took a quick shot and then continued on by walk around Puget Sound.
8th September 2022 8th Sep 22

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful capture - so unusual !
September 8th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
September 8th, 2022  
Fisher Family
Lovely - nice detail and light - fav!

Ian
September 8th, 2022  
