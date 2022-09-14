Sign up
Photo 2984
Sunny Sunflower
A sunny sunflower and small friend. This shot was taken last week while walking around Beach Drive. Have a great day.
14th September 2022
14th Sep 22
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
It is so pretty and sunny looking.
September 14th, 2022
