Photo 2985
Dahlias, cont.
There are dahlias galore in gardens all over West Seattle. Here is another dahlia capture taken a couple of days ago.
15th September 2022
15th Sep 22
1
1
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Peter Dulis
ace
sweet
September 15th, 2022
