Photo 2991
Natural Frame
Green Lake's shoreline foliage acts as a natural frame for this shot that was taken last week. Have a great day.
21st September 2022
21st Sep 22
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Mickey Anderson
ace
Nice pov and scene! Love the framing!
September 21st, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So pretty and calm looking and I like how you framed it.
September 21st, 2022
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this beautiful shoreline.
September 21st, 2022
Barb
ace
This is really beautiful, Gloria! Fav
September 21st, 2022
John M
ace
Excellent framing! Well seen.
September 21st, 2022
MONTSERRAT
Joli image
September 21st, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great pov and scenic view !
September 21st, 2022
