Natural Frame by seattlite
Photo 2991

Natural Frame

Green Lake's shoreline foliage acts as a natural frame for this shot that was taken last week. Have a great day.
21st September 2022 21st Sep 22

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Mickey Anderson ace
Nice pov and scene! Love the framing!
September 21st, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So pretty and calm looking and I like how you framed it.
September 21st, 2022  
Diana ace
Lovely shot of this beautiful shoreline.
September 21st, 2022  
Barb ace
This is really beautiful, Gloria! Fav
September 21st, 2022  
John M ace
Excellent framing! Well seen.
September 21st, 2022  
MONTSERRAT
Joli image
September 21st, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great pov and scenic view !
September 21st, 2022  
