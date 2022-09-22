Previous
Next
Sneaking up on a GBH... by seattlite
Photo 2992

Sneaking up on a GBH...

This Great Blue Heron at Green Lake was partially hidden by Green Lake's shoreline foliage. However, I spotted him. Then quietly approached him and took this shot. This shot was taken last week. Enjoy your day.
22nd September 2022 22nd Sep 22

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
819% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Great capture
September 22nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise