Photo 2992
Sneaking up on a GBH...
This Great Blue Heron at Green Lake was partially hidden by Green Lake's shoreline foliage. However, I spotted him. Then quietly approached him and took this shot. This shot was taken last week. Enjoy your day.
22nd September 2022
22nd Sep 22
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
2998
photos
191
followers
198
following
bkb in the city
Great capture
September 22nd, 2022
