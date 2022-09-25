Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2995
Tennis anyone...
This seagull was pushing and rolling this tennis ball until he was able to pick it up. This shot was taken earlier this month at Weather Watch Park.
25th September 2022
25th Sep 22
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3001
photos
191
followers
198
following
820% complete
View this month »
2988
2989
2990
2991
2992
2993
2994
2995
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Is this for real Gloria, omw what an amazing find and capture! As an ex league player and gull lover, I love this!
September 25th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Love your title. Great catch and capture.
September 25th, 2022
Agnes
ace
So funny
September 25th, 2022
Rosie Kind
ace
That’s brilliant
September 25th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close