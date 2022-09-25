Previous
Tennis anyone... by seattlite
Tennis anyone...

This seagull was pushing and rolling this tennis ball until he was able to pick it up. This shot was taken earlier this month at Weather Watch Park.
25th September 2022 25th Sep 22

gloria jones

seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana
Is this for real Gloria, omw what an amazing find and capture! As an ex league player and gull lover, I love this!
September 25th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn)
Love your title. Great catch and capture.
September 25th, 2022  
Agnes
So funny
September 25th, 2022  
Rosie Kind
That’s brilliant
September 25th, 2022  
