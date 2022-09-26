Previous
Next
Backlighting by seattlite
Photo 2996

Backlighting

Fallen leaves at Lincoln Park catch the sun's light creating backlighting that gives the leaves a glow. This shot was taken a few days ago.
26th September 2022 26th Sep 22

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
820% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful capture of this gorgeous light and tones. It is starting to look like Fall.
September 26th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Yea for fall! Love the backlighting
September 26th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise