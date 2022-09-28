Previous
Self-assured Luna sitting on Kevin's bass guitar amplifier. Maybe she will join the band. This shot was taken a few days ago at Angie's and Kevin's home on Green Lake.
28th September 2022 28th Sep 22

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana ace
Lovely shot of Luna, she might be a great singer 😊
September 28th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is so cute. I think she should join the band. 😁
September 28th, 2022  
Elyse Klemchuk
What a beautiful kitty!
September 28th, 2022  
