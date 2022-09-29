Previous
Pretty Leaves by seattlite
Photo 2999

Pretty Leaves

The afternoon sun lit up these colorful leaves making for a photo op during a walk last week. These leaves were growing on the south side of a garage in my neighborhood. Enjoy your day.
29th September 2022 29th Sep 22

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful colors and lighting.
September 29th, 2022  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture of these gorgeous colous, the lighting is perfect too.
September 29th, 2022  
Tom
Beautiful
September 29th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful colour and light
September 29th, 2022  
