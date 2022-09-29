Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2999
Pretty Leaves
The afternoon sun lit up these colorful leaves making for a photo op during a walk last week. These leaves were growing on the south side of a garage in my neighborhood. Enjoy your day.
29th September 2022
29th Sep 22
4
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3005
photos
191
followers
198
following
821% complete
View this month »
2992
2993
2994
2995
2996
2997
2998
2999
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful colors and lighting.
September 29th, 2022
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of these gorgeous colous, the lighting is perfect too.
September 29th, 2022
Tom
Beautiful
September 29th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful colour and light
September 29th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close