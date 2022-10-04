Previous
Small Leaves by seattlite
Photo 3004

Small Leaves

Small leaves with big color were decorating Green Lake's shoreline last week when I took this photo. Chances are that they have fallen to the ground by now but I won't know until I return for my weekly visit. Have a great day.
4th October 2022 4th Oct 22

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Photo Details

MONTSERRAT
Joliment capturé
October 4th, 2022  
