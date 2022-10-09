Previous
Floating Fall Leaf by seattlite
Floating Fall Leaf

A floating fall leaf and its reflection. This shot was taken at Green Lake a couple of days ago.
gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana ace
Beautiful capture with lovely colour and reflection.
October 9th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh! how delightful ! fav
October 9th, 2022  
MONTSERRAT
Waouh un Favori 👏👏👏
October 9th, 2022  
Kate ace
Awesome! So crisp with a great reflections
October 9th, 2022  
