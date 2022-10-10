Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3010
Leaves
These striking leaves were on display at West Seattle Nursery. The sunlight enhanced their beauty. This shot was taken last week.
10th October 2022
10th Oct 22
5
1
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3016
photos
191
followers
200
following
3003
3004
3005
3006
3007
3008
3009
3010
Tunia McClure
ace
great lighting
October 10th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
October 10th, 2022
Danette Thompson
ace
Beautiful colors
October 10th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Gloriously Autumnal - fav
October 10th, 2022
Dawn
ace
Fabulous colours
October 10th, 2022
