Leaves by seattlite
Leaves

These striking leaves were on display at West Seattle Nursery. The sunlight enhanced their beauty. This shot was taken last week.
10th October 2022 10th Oct 22

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Tunia McClure ace
great lighting
October 10th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
October 10th, 2022  
Danette Thompson ace
Beautiful colors
October 10th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Gloriously Autumnal - fav
October 10th, 2022  
Dawn ace
Fabulous colours
October 10th, 2022  
