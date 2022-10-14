Previous
Great Blue Heron by seattlite
Photo 3014

Great Blue Heron

This is a Green Lake Great Blue Heron shot that was taken last week. Have a great day.
14th October 2022 14th Oct 22

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Fisher Family
A lovely shot! He does have a fierce stare.

Ian
October 14th, 2022  
Cathy
Nicely composed shot. Heron is intently focused. Like the grasses down in the water.
October 14th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
October 14th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Well camouflaged against the blue/grey water and the grasses. Super intense look in his eye.
October 14th, 2022  
