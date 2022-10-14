Sign up
Photo 3014
Great Blue Heron
This is a Green Lake Great Blue Heron shot that was taken last week. Have a great day.
14th October 2022
14th Oct 22
gloria jones
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Fisher Family
A lovely shot! He does have a fierce stare.
Ian
October 14th, 2022
Cathy
Nicely composed shot. Heron is intently focused. Like the grasses down in the water.
October 14th, 2022
Joan Robillard
Lovely
October 14th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
Well camouflaged against the blue/grey water and the grasses. Super intense look in his eye.
October 14th, 2022
Ian