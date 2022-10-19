Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3019
Fall Dahlia
Bold colors made this Green Lake fall dahlia a standout, and a perfect photo op. Dahlia's are still blooming. This shot was last week.
19th October 2022
19th Oct 22
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3025
photos
191
followers
200
following
827% complete
View this month »
3012
3013
3014
3015
3016
3017
3018
3019
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wonderful macro shot and I love the color combination.
October 19th, 2022
Diana
ace
A stunning close up, the colours are amazing.
October 19th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Fabulous close up & amazing colours!
October 19th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close