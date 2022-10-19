Previous
Fall Dahlia by seattlite
Fall Dahlia

Bold colors made this Green Lake fall dahlia a standout, and a perfect photo op. Dahlia's are still blooming. This shot was last week.
19th October 2022 19th Oct 22

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn)
Wonderful macro shot and I love the color combination.
October 19th, 2022  
Diana
A stunning close up, the colours are amazing.
October 19th, 2022  
Carole Sandford
Fabulous close up & amazing colours!
October 19th, 2022  
