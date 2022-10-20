Previous
Wood Duck by seattlite
Photo 3020

Wood Duck

There are not many wood ducks at Green Lake so I feel fortunate whenever I come across one to photograph. Have a nice day.
20th October 2022 20th Oct 22

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely shot of this beauty, wonderful focus on the eye.
October 20th, 2022  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Nice find! They are such an amazing looking bird. I'm still trying to get a shot of one.
October 20th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
I love his expression. Very cute shot.
October 20th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Nice find and shot - such a pretty duck.
October 20th, 2022  
