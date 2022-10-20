Sign up
Photo 3020
Wood Duck
There are not many wood ducks at Green Lake so I feel fortunate whenever I come across one to photograph. Have a nice day.
20th October 2022
20th Oct 22
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3026
photos
191
followers
200
following
827% complete
View this month »
3013
3014
3015
3016
3017
3018
3019
3020
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this beauty, wonderful focus on the eye.
October 20th, 2022
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Nice find! They are such an amazing looking bird. I'm still trying to get a shot of one.
October 20th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
I love his expression. Very cute shot.
October 20th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Nice find and shot - such a pretty duck.
October 20th, 2022
