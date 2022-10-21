Sign up
Photo 3021
Fall Leaves
Lack of rain has made the fall leaves crunchy looking rather than with smooth fall color changes. These fall leaves were catching the light well enough to show off their fall colors at Green lake. This shot was taken a couple of days ago.
21st October 2022
21st Oct 22
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely autumnal colours
October 21st, 2022
