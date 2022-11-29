Sign up
Photo 3060
Lincoln Park's Trees
There are still some leaves on Lincoln Park's trees. This shot was taken a few days ago.
29th November 2022
29th Nov 22
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Agnes
ace
Beautiful colours
November 29th, 2022
Diana
ace
This is so lovely, such a wonderful carpet of leaves on the ground too.
November 29th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
Gorgeous colours
November 29th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful autumn capture.
November 29th, 2022
