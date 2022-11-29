Previous
Next
Lincoln Park's Trees by seattlite
Photo 3060

Lincoln Park's Trees

There are still some leaves on Lincoln Park's trees. This shot was taken a few days ago.
29th November 2022 29th Nov 22

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
838% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Agnes ace
Beautiful colours
November 29th, 2022  
Diana ace
This is so lovely, such a wonderful carpet of leaves on the ground too.
November 29th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
Gorgeous colours
November 29th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful autumn capture.
November 29th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise