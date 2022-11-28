Sign up
Photo 3059
Cargo Ship
TOTE Maritime is a large cargo shipping company. TOTE's cargo ships are a regular sight on Puget Sound. This particular ship was traveling south when I took this shot last week.
28th November 2022
28th Nov 22
gloria jones
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana
ace
What a wonderful clear capture, love the layers and tones.
November 28th, 2022
