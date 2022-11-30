Sign up
Photo 3061
Dainty Luna
Dainty Luna was sitting on the stairway with her head sweetly tilted downward looking at something when I was fortunate to notice her and get this shot.
30th November 2022
30th Nov 22
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Tina
So sweet, lucky shot
November 30th, 2022
Barb
ace
Very pretty kitty and unique capture!
November 30th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So sweet
November 30th, 2022
Diana
ace
Oh this is so adorable Gloria, such a precious moment you captured of Luna.
November 30th, 2022
