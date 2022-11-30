Previous
Dainty Luna by seattlite
Photo 3061

Dainty Luna

Dainty Luna was sitting on the stairway with her head sweetly tilted downward looking at something when I was fortunate to notice her and get this shot.
30th November 2022 30th Nov 22

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Tina
So sweet, lucky shot
November 30th, 2022  
Barb ace
Very pretty kitty and unique capture!
November 30th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So sweet
November 30th, 2022  
Diana ace
Oh this is so adorable Gloria, such a precious moment you captured of Luna.
November 30th, 2022  
