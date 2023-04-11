Previous
Rainy Day Blossoms by seattlite
Photo 3193

Rainy Day Blossoms

Rain drenched tree blossoms were the photo op for yesterday. Seattle is having its typical spring rain that makes the grass greener :).
11th April 2023 11th Apr 23

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Corinne C ace
A lovely image, very "Springy"
April 11th, 2023  
Chris Cook ace
Lovely
April 11th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So beautiful and I love the water droplets.
April 11th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Lovely, especially with the rain!
April 11th, 2023  
