Spring Fire Hydrant by seattlite
Spring Fire Hydrant

A bright-yellow fire hydrant covered with spring's pink tree blossom petals. This shot was taken in the hood a couple of days ago.
12th April 2023 12th Apr 23

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Looks great.
April 12th, 2023  
Dione Giorgio
The blossom petals look like manna coming down from heaven like the story inthe Old Testament. Gorgeous shot.
April 12th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Spring "snow"
April 12th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A nice shot
April 12th, 2023  
Fisher Family
At first glance I thought it was snow, but no, a beautiful fall of blossom!

Ian
April 12th, 2023  
