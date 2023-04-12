Sign up
Photo 3194
Spring Fire Hydrant
A bright-yellow fire hydrant covered with spring's pink tree blossom petals. This shot was taken in the hood a couple of days ago.
12th April 2023
12th Apr 23
5
0
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3200
photos
193
followers
197
following
3187
3188
3189
3190
3191
3192
3193
3194
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Looks great.
April 12th, 2023
Dione Giorgio
The blossom petals look like manna coming down from heaven like the story inthe Old Testament. Gorgeous shot.
April 12th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Spring "snow"
April 12th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A nice shot
April 12th, 2023
Fisher Family
At first glance I thought it was snow, but no, a beautiful fall of blossom!
Ian
April 12th, 2023
Ian