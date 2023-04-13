Previous
Spring Rain by seattlite
Photo 3195

Spring Rain

These magnolias were sprinkled with spring raindrops. This shot was taken earlier this week.
13th April 2023 13th Apr 23

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Beautiful colour and detail, nice raindrops - fav!

Ian
April 13th, 2023  
Diana ace
Gorgeous blooms beautifully captured.
April 13th, 2023  
