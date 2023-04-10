Sign up
Photo 3192
Spring Leaves
Fresh, tender, colorful spring leaves looked radiant in the morning's sunshine. This shot was taken last week while walking to Lincoln Park.
10th April 2023
10th Apr 23
2
1
gloria jones
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3198
photos
193
followers
197
following
3185
3186
3187
3188
3189
3190
3191
3192
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Renee Salamon
They have a lovely glow
April 10th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
Lovely shot with pretty lightijng.
April 10th, 2023
