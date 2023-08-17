Previous
Center by seattlite
Center

This flower's intricate-colorful center was perfect for a close up shot which was taken a few days ago in the hood.
17th August 2023

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful color combination and great details.
August 17th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful macro
August 17th, 2023  
